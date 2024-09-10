Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Down 1%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $244.88 and last traded at $246.18. Approximately 378,869 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,133,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,312 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

