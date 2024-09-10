Luceco plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Luceco Stock Up 0.4 %

Luceco stock opened at GBX 153.60 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,390.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.22. Luceco has a 12 month low of GBX 97.37 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

About Luceco

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes wiring accessories and LED lighting and portable power products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection products, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management products, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brands.

