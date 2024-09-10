Luceco plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Luceco Stock Up 0.4 %
Luceco stock opened at GBX 153.60 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.90 million, a PE ratio of 1,390.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 157.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.22. Luceco has a 12 month low of GBX 97.37 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.55).
About Luceco
