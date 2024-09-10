Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Gap Up to $34.51

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.51, but opened at $35.62. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 16,914 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBPH shares. Truist Financial began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $578,844.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 67,607 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 73,935 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

