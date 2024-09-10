Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.0% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $1,084,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $573.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $526.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $578.73. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

