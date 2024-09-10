LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,192 shares during the period. LiveRamp comprises about 0.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.38% of LiveRamp worth $7,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAMP opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAMP. Macquarie raised shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

In related news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

