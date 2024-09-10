Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.15

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 237 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.
Lithium & Boron Technology Trading Up 1.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
