Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given “Hold” Rating at Lake Street Capital

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limoneira has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

LMNR stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $450.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 32.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 211,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

