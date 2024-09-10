Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) PT Raised to $30.00 at Bank of America

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Life Time Group stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $667.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $13,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,929,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,804,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 3,575,000 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $74,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,880,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Time Group by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after buying an additional 558,488 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

