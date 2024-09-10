Lido Staked Matic Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $71.42 Million (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $71.42 million and $54,427.78 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000112 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 165,864,689 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official website is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 169,917,778.47813457. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.43042351 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $66,415.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using US dollars.

