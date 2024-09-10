Lido DAO Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $897.87 million and approximately $61.71 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000112 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 895,287,990 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO is an innovative decentralized autonomous organization that manages liquid staking on Ethereum 2.0. Its native asset, the LDO token, serves as the governance token, empowering holders to vote on key protocol parameters. The voting weight is proportional to the amount of LDO held, democratizing decision-making. Users stake ETH and receive stETH, a token that mirrors staked ETH while remaining liquid and earning staking rewards. Co-founded by Jordan Fish and Konstantin Lomashuk, Lido DAO balances centralization and decentralization, using an efficient mechanism, Easy Track, for routine governance. It reinvests service fees into research, development, liquidity mining incentives, and upgrades, fostering sustainable growth and flexibility.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

