Liberty Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,577 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Target by 23.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 11.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Target by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 59,553 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.14. The company has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.