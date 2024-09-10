Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.50% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:QMAR opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $476.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

