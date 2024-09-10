Liberty Wealth Management LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $74.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

