Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Read Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MCD opened at $291.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.