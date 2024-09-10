Liberty Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,525,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,498,000 after acquiring an additional 164,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 296,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.25.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

