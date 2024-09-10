Liberty Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $283.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.02 and its 200 day moving average is $268.16. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

