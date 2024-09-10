Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 262.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 93,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $355,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.01.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1011 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

