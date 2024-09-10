Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 266.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,311 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,472 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PM opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $128.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.05.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

