Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,365 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,701 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after buying an additional 3,310,528 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 75,237,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,780,706,000 after acquiring an additional 475,636 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intel by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

