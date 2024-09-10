LGT Group Foundation Sells 84,235 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,546 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84,235 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,843,905,000 after acquiring an additional 325,550 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $343,760,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,728,000 after buying an additional 131,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $335,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE APTV opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $104.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.