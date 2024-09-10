LGT Group Foundation Sells 251 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $695.94 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $387.01 and a 1-year high of $789.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $704.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $683.34. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

