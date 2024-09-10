LGT Group Foundation Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,638 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 978.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 90.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 21,847 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 14.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 97,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 22.4% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,892 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,897 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.7 %

Salesforce stock opened at $245.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.24. The company has a market cap of $238.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

