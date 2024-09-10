LGT Group Foundation Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LGT Group Foundation increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.