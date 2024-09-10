LGT Group Foundation Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 24,701 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $381.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $417.39. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $356.00 price target (down from $404.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.74.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

