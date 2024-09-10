LGT Group Foundation Grows Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,473,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,595,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 213,763 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $63.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

