LGT Group Foundation Acquires 16,825 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 266.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $325.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.67. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

