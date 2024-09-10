LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 412.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,342 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,151,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UBS Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,678,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in UBS Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,422 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

