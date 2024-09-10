LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys Shares of 51,300 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $54.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

