LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,559,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

