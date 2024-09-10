LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 5,182 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $881,848,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,051,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $521,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 794,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after buying an additional 471,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,679.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,300 shares of company stock valued at $44,194,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $324.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Articles

