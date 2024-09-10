LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,444 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 8,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $381.57 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.