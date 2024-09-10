LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 23,844 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,844 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

