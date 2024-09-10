Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $1.58 Million Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 838,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 471.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IAC by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on IAC from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.39). IAC had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

