Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 18,871 Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,258,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 9.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

WisdomTree Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE WT opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.44.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.75 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

