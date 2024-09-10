Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 1,224 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Northern Trust by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $105,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after acquiring an additional 394,855 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

