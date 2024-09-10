Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $140,472,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,783,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $46,342,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $159.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,206.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

