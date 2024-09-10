Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 2,270,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,421,000 after buying an additional 728,260 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $69,703,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 143,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,608,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGML. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.31 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sigma Lithium Co. has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $39.38.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.23). Sigma Lithium had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

