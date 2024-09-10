Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $746,005,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in American International Group by 98.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,772,000 after buying an additional 597,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

