LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.20. 364,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,405,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point upped their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LendingClub

LendingClub Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $193,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,373,273 shares in the company, valued at $15,600,381.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $397,465. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in LendingClub by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,414,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,652,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,664,000 after acquiring an additional 73,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,723,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,987,000 after acquiring an additional 541,538 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.