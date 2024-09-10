LEMONCHAIN Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $31,669.49 and $128.52 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN launched on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

