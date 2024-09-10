Lembit Janes Acquires 180,500 Shares of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA) Stock

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. (CVE:SPA – Get Free Report) Director Lembit Janes purchased 180,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$29,782.50.

Lembit Janes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spanish Mountain Gold alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, Lembit Janes purchased 50,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Lembit Janes purchased 623,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,025.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Lembit Janes bought 287,000 shares of Spanish Mountain Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$50,225.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of CVE SPA traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.17. 194,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,531. Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$66.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 5.92.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 50 contiguous mineral claims and 13 placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,414 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.