LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.10

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $104.10, with a volume of 202 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

LEG Immobilien Stock Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.97.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LEG Immobilien SE will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

