Leerink Partners Increases Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $197.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from $167.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ target price points to a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INSP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.85.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.74. 374,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,188. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -388.40 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.00 and a twelve month high of $257.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.41.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $916,541.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,467,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,229,000 after purchasing an additional 237,734 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after acquiring an additional 453,294 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,102,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,238 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 770,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.