Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $132.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Get Lear alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEA

Lear Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.76. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.26. Lear had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 70.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lear

(Get Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.