Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,221,000. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $351,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $207.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

