Lane & Associates LLC Sells 733 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 324,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 134,610 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 499.9% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 161,985 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

