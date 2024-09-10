Lane & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $265.75 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $291.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.30.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

