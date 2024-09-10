Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW opened at $139.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.74. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

