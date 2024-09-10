Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) & Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Head to Head Analysis

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 23.34% 42.18% 7.69% Global Medical REIT 4.18% 1.09% 0.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Global Medical REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.11 billion 5.95 $495.76 million $4.87 25.22 Global Medical REIT $141.05 million 4.26 $20.61 million $0.23 39.87

Volatility & Risk

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Lamar Advertising is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Lamar Advertising pays out 106.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT pays out 365.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lamar Advertising and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 3 1 0 2.25 Global Medical REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus price target of $123.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.42%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Global Medical REIT on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

