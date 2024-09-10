KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. KOK has a total market cap of $189,937.78 and approximately $141,636.64 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009365 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,866.74 or 0.99902397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00056535 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $176,462.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.